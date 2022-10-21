iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:RING) Shares Up 1.2%

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:RING – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $18.37 and last traded at $17.91. 72,959 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 141,884 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.69.

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.83.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.