iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. decreased its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 318 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the second quarter valued at $34,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 10,313.1% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,033,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,994,664 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at $41,000.

IYW opened at $74.49 on Friday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $69.49 and a 52 week high of $118.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.28.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

