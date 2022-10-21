JD.com Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:JD)

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 60,308 call options on the company. This is an increase of 60% compared to the average daily volume of 37,785 call options.

JD.com Price Performance

JD stock opened at $42.16 on Friday. JD.com has a 52-week low of $40.60 and a 52-week high of $92.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.10 and a beta of 0.46.

Get JD.com alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on JD.com from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on JD.com from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of JD.com in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Benchmark upped their price target on JD.com from $106.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on JD.com from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JD.com

JD.com Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dodge & Cox raised its position in shares of JD.com by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 15,219,049 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $977,367,000 after buying an additional 1,480,000 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in JD.com in the second quarter valued at about $673,008,000. Hhlr Advisors LTD. raised its position in JD.com by 0.6% in the second quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 8,485,071 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $544,911,000 after purchasing an additional 50,600 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its position in JD.com by 7.4% in the first quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 6,115,755 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $353,919,000 after purchasing an additional 421,052 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in JD.com by 17,167.2% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,622,191 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $325,356,000 after purchasing an additional 5,589,631 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.45% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.