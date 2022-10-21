Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD)

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.12) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.09). The consensus estimate for Brookdale Senior Living’s current full-year earnings is ($1.42) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Brookdale Senior Living’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.44) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.16) EPS.

BKD has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Brookdale Senior Living in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Brookdale Senior Living from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th.

BKD stock opened at $4.73 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.23. Brookdale Senior Living has a fifty-two week low of $3.87 and a fifty-two week high of $7.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $883.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.76 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.89, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.04). Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a negative return on equity of 48.97%. The business had revenue of $689.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.45) earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BKD. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 28.2% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 828,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,841,000 after purchasing an additional 182,461 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 23.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 10,817 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 21.3% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 31,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 5,537 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the first quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 6.6% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 38,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. 99.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

