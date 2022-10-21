Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SL Green Realty in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Abramowitz now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.75 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.67. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for SL Green Realty’s current full-year earnings is $6.75 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SL Green Realty’s FY2022 earnings at $6.77 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.73 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $1.79 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SLG. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on SL Green Realty from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Mizuho dropped their target price on SL Green Realty from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on SL Green Realty from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised SL Green Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on SL Green Realty from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SL Green Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.77.

Shares of SL Green Realty stock opened at $37.71 on Thursday. SL Green Realty has a 52 week low of $35.77 and a 52 week high of $83.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $162.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.30 million. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 40.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLG. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $468,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 15.3% in the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 7,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 0.3% in the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 92,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,533,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 13.0% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $575,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a $0.311 dividend. This represents a $3.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This is an increase from SL Green Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.31. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.60%.

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

