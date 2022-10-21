Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Diamondback Energy, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Byrne expects that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $6.62 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Diamondback Energy’s current full-year earnings is $25.58 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q4 2022 earnings at $6.59 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $25.49 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $6.77 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $6.47 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $6.60 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $6.72 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $26.55 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $6.53 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $6.14 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $6.10 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $24.89 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $21.43 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $22.87 EPS.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $7.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.66 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 42.23%. The business’s revenue was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $224.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.00.

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $146.59 on Thursday. Diamondback Energy has a 12-month low of $95.02 and a 12-month high of $162.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.82.

Diamondback Energy declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, August 1st that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and natural gas company to buy up to 17.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were given a dividend of $3.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $12.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.32%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 14.03%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,270,639 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,544,979,000 after purchasing an additional 97,283 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 9.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,686,863 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,052,413,000 after buying an additional 775,843 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 29.1% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,272,920 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $275,364,000 after buying an additional 512,463 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,113,810 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $256,088,000 after buying an additional 23,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,828,151 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $250,603,000 after buying an additional 21,634 shares in the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

