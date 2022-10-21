Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for Koninklijke Philips in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Vane-Tempest now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $1.03 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.26. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Koninklijke Philips’ current full-year earnings is $1.10 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Koninklijke Philips’ FY2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.52 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.01 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.12 EPS.

PHG has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €17.00 ($17.35) target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €45.00 ($45.92) to €39.00 ($39.80) in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €16.40 ($16.73) to €16.10 ($16.43) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.99.

NYSE PHG opened at $13.27 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of 3.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.55 and a 200 day moving average of $21.44. Koninklijke Philips has a 1 year low of $12.97 and a 1 year high of $48.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 19.20% and a return on equity of 8.77%.

Institutional Trading of Koninklijke Philips

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 20.2% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 12.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,515,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,373,000 after purchasing an additional 618,145 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 42.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 713,357 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,779,000 after purchasing an additional 212,850 shares in the last quarter. Bonness Enterprises Inc. increased its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 5.1% during the first quarter. Bonness Enterprises Inc. now owns 47,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 25.0% during the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 4,121 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.26% of the company’s stock.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT) systems, X-ray systems, and detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; integrated interventional systems; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

