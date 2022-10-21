Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of CubeSmart in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $2.49 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.51. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for CubeSmart’s current full-year earnings is $2.50 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CubeSmart’s FY2023 earnings at $2.70 EPS.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CUBE. TheStreet raised shares of CubeSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. UBS Group started coverage on CubeSmart in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CubeSmart in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on CubeSmart from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on CubeSmart from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.83.

CubeSmart Trading Down 0.0 %

CubeSmart Announces Dividend

Shares of CubeSmart stock opened at $38.60 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.86. The firm has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of 36.08, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.55. CubeSmart has a 1 year low of $36.82 and a 1 year high of $57.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is currently 160.75%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CubeSmart

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CUBE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in CubeSmart by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,178,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,674,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515,436 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in CubeSmart by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,598,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,172,263,000 after buying an additional 5,368,608 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in CubeSmart by 0.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,490,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $875,366,000 after buying an additional 164,314 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CubeSmart by 21.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,349,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $527,558,000 after buying an additional 2,167,266 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,889,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $465,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489,916 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

CubeSmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.