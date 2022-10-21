Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Highwoods Properties in a report released on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Abramowitz now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $3.95 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.96. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Highwoods Properties’ current full-year earnings is $3.96 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Highwoods Properties’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.01 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.96 EPS.

HIW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho lowered their target price on Highwoods Properties from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Highwoods Properties from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Highwoods Properties from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.43.

HIW stock opened at $25.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.80. Highwoods Properties has a 52-week low of $24.51 and a 52-week high of $47.66.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties in the second quarter worth $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 157.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Highwoods Properties news, EVP Jeffrey Douglas Miller purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.25 per share, with a total value of $28,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 116,482 shares in the company, valued at $3,290,616.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Jeffrey Douglas Miller purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.25 per share, for a total transaction of $28,250.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 116,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,290,616.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore J. Klinck acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.25 per share, for a total transaction of $141,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,962,071.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $210,315. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.80%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.26%.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

