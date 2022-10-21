Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Addus HomeCare Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.66. The consensus estimate for Addus HomeCare’s current full-year earnings is $3.13 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Addus HomeCare’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.35 EPS.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79. The business had revenue of $236.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.40 million. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut Addus HomeCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Addus HomeCare from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Addus HomeCare from $111.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Addus HomeCare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.40.

Shares of NASDAQ ADUS opened at $104.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.06. Addus HomeCare has a 52-week low of $68.57 and a 52-week high of $108.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.87, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.77.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 2.1% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 6,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Addus HomeCare by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 110.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 3.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 3.1% during the second quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 7,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Addus HomeCare news, CFO Brian Poff sold 6,973 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.62, for a total value of $652,812.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,665 shares in the company, valued at $2,496,377.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Esteban Lopez sold 1,100 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $104,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,064 shares in the company, valued at $196,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Poff sold 6,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.62, for a total value of $652,812.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,496,377.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,073 shares of company stock valued at $4,554,664. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

