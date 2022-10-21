Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Ameriprise Financial, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:AMP)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kamath now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $5.82 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $6.00. The consensus estimate for Ameriprise Financial’s current full-year earnings is $23.97 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ameriprise Financial’s Q4 2022 earnings at $6.27 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $23.90 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $6.75 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $7.03 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $7.23 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $7.49 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $28.50 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $32.05 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $36.40 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $41.80 EPS.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.73 by $0.08. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 53.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.27 EPS.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Down 2.4 %

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $364.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.78.

Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $257.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Ameriprise Financial has a 52-week low of $219.99 and a 52-week high of $332.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $272.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $265.40. The firm has a market cap of $27.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.43.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 18.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameriprise Financial

In other news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.01, for a total transaction of $277,010.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,570,665. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 20,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,098,000 after purchasing an additional 3,402 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 16,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,040,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 447.0% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 37,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,732,000 after buying an additional 30,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $327,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

