Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on MetLife, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:MET)

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for MetLife in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kamath now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.85 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.73. The consensus estimate for MetLife’s current full-year earnings is $7.19 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for MetLife’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.85 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.80 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.09 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.10 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.25 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $9.10 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $10.00 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $11.00 EPS.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.45. MetLife had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The firm had revenue of $18.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.53 billion.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of MetLife to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays set a $75.00 price target on shares of MetLife in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MetLife has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.92.

Shares of MET stock opened at $66.02 on Thursday. MetLife has a 52-week low of $57.05 and a 52-week high of $73.18. The stock has a market cap of $53.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 49.75%.

In other MetLife news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 4,060 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $274,456.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,738,212.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 61,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,321,000 after purchasing an additional 24,390 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 5,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 86.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

