Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:RGA)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Reinsurance Group of America in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Bergman now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $2.60 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.58. The consensus estimate for Reinsurance Group of America’s current full-year earnings is $12.61 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Reinsurance Group of America’s FY2025 earnings at $18.10 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $19.75 EPS.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $3.06. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 3.02%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.00 earnings per share.

Reinsurance Group of America Trading Down 3.1 %

RGA has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $131.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Reinsurance Group of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.30.

RGA opened at $135.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.04 and a beta of 0.89. Reinsurance Group of America has a 12 month low of $94.32 and a 12 month high of $140.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Reinsurance Group of America Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is currently 80.60%.

Insider Transactions at Reinsurance Group of America

In related news, CFO Todd C. Larson sold 2,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total value of $357,908.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,842,189.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

About Reinsurance Group of America

(Get Rating)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.