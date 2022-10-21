JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) Receives $57.28 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.28.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on JinkoSolar from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. HSBC started coverage on JinkoSolar in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered JinkoSolar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered JinkoSolar from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th.

Shares of JKS opened at $44.27 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -36.59 and a beta of 0.74. JinkoSolar has a 12 month low of $35.41 and a 12 month high of $76.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

JinkoSolar ( NYSE:JKS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. JinkoSolar had a positive return on equity of 3.22% and a negative net margin of 0.23%. Equities analysts forecast that JinkoSolar will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JinkoSolar announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, July 6th that permits the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in JinkoSolar by 3.2% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 12,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JinkoSolar by 3.3% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its holdings in JinkoSolar by 1.5% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 29,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in JinkoSolar by 11.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,846 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in JinkoSolar in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. 88.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

