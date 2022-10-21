JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

JKS has been the subject of several other research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of JinkoSolar in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of JinkoSolar from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on JinkoSolar from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JinkoSolar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.28.

JinkoSolar Stock Down 3.9 %

JKS opened at $44.27 on Friday. JinkoSolar has a fifty-two week low of $35.41 and a fifty-two week high of $76.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.91 and its 200 day moving average is $57.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.59 and a beta of 0.74.

JinkoSolar ( NYSE:JKS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. JinkoSolar had a positive return on equity of 3.22% and a negative net margin of 0.23%. Research analysts expect that JinkoSolar will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JinkoSolar announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, July 6th that permits the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JinkoSolar

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JinkoSolar during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,470,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in JinkoSolar by 156.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 10,984 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 412.3% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 143,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,900,000 after buying an additional 115,168 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 116.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 656,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,447,000 after acquiring an additional 353,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JinkoSolar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

About JinkoSolar

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

