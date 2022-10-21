Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Acquired by Apexium Financial LP

Apexium Financial LP boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,507 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the quarter. Apexium Financial LP’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 163.3% in the first quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 200.0% in the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 78.0% in the second quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 47.9% in the first quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 68.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $165.11 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $164.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.67. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $155.72 and a 1-year high of $186.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $434.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.06. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.14% and a net margin of 19.21%. The firm had revenue of $23.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.60 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, September 14th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.25.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.