Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Bought by Index Fund Advisors Inc.

Index Fund Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 0.1% of Index Fund Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Index Fund Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 163.3% during the first quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth $38,000. 68.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JNJ. Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $201.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.25.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $165.11 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $155.72 and a one year high of $186.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $434.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $164.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.67.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $23.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.44 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.14% and a net margin of 19.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.60 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, September 14th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

