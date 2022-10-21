Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Bought by Live Oak Private Wealth LLC

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,829 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JNJ. Norway Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 18,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 4,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 21,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Atlantic Securities cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.25.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

JNJ opened at $165.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $434.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.56. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $155.72 and a 1 year high of $186.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $164.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.67.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $23.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.44 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.14% and a net margin of 19.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.60 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

