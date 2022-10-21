Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Sharkey Howes & Javer

Sharkey Howes & Javer cut its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alphastar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% in the second quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 28,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,068,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Davidson Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the second quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 120,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,431,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at $3,154,000. Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at $622,000. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 12.9% in the second quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the period. 68.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $165.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $434.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.56. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $155.72 and a 52-week high of $186.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $164.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $23.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.44 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.14% and a net margin of 19.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 14th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JNJ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.25.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

