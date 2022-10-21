Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stake Trimmed by Kanawha Capital Management LLC

Kanawha Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up 2.8% of Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $27,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 238,141,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,205,749,000 after purchasing an additional 3,358,478 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 6,501,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547,378 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,653,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805,632 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 11,402,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,020,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,500 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 4,345,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247,260 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $165.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $434.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $164.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.67. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $155.72 and a 12-month high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $23.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.44 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.14% and a net margin of 19.21%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 14th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.25.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Further Reading

