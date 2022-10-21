Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Jounce Therapeutics from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Jounce Therapeutics to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Jounce Therapeutics to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Jounce Therapeutics from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

JNCE stock opened at $1.89 on Friday. Jounce Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.88 and a 52-week high of $9.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.27.

Jounce Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:JNCE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.03. As a group, analysts anticipate that Jounce Therapeutics will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNCE. Cowen AND Company LLC raised its position in Jounce Therapeutics by 395.0% in the second quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 2,843,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268,814 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP raised its position in Jounce Therapeutics by 63.5% in the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 4,680,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817,214 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Jounce Therapeutics by 587.4% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,464,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,313 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Jounce Therapeutics by 1,083.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,265,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158,847 shares during the period. Finally, Deep Track Capital LP raised its position in Jounce Therapeutics by 6.5% in the first quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 4,259,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,923,000 after purchasing an additional 259,653 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors.

