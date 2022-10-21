JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€8.60” Price Target for Commerzbank (ETR:CBK)

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK – Get Rating) received a €8.60 ($8.78) target price from stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.90% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €7.50 ($7.65) target price on Commerzbank in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley set a €10.70 ($10.92) target price on Commerzbank in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays set a €7.00 ($7.14) target price on Commerzbank in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €9.50 ($9.69) target price on Commerzbank in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a €8.90 ($9.08) target price on Commerzbank in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th.

Commerzbank Stock Performance

Shares of CBK opened at €7.97 ($8.13) on Friday. Commerzbank has a fifty-two week low of €5.17 ($5.27) and a fifty-two week high of €9.51 ($9.71). The company has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is €7.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is €7.03.

About Commerzbank

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

