JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) a $200.00 Price Target

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) received a $200.00 price objective from JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 47.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on TMUS. Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $179.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.30.

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $136.02 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $140.33 and a 200-day moving average of $135.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $170.57 billion, a PE ratio of 99.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.50. T-Mobile US has a 1-year low of $101.51 and a 1-year high of $148.04.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $19.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.08 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 2.14%. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that T-Mobile US will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other T-Mobile US news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,902 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.94, for a total value of $273,773.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,251 shares in the company, valued at $1,619,468.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.92, for a total value of $2,938,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 634,472 shares in the company, valued at $93,216,626.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,902 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.94, for a total value of $273,773.88. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,619,468.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,846 shares of company stock worth $14,808,930 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 9,053 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,703 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 753 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

