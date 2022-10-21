Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $66.98, but opened at $70.13. Kaiser Aluminum shares last traded at $73.18, with a volume of 993 shares changing hands.

The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $1.17. Kaiser Aluminum had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 1.33%. The business had revenue of $749.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.83 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Kaiser Aluminum’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Kaiser Aluminum alerts:

Kaiser Aluminum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 25th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 24th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -789.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Transactions at Kaiser Aluminum

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Kaiser Aluminum from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

In other news, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.85, for a total transaction of $27,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,773. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,200 shares of company stock valued at $87,820. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KALU. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 278.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Kaiser Aluminum in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 76.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 1,588.3% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in Kaiser Aluminum in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 99.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kaiser Aluminum Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.66 and its 200-day moving average is $81.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -194.44 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

About Kaiser Aluminum

(Get Rating)

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kaiser Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaiser Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.