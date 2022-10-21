KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) Shares Bought by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,078 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KB. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its position in KB Financial Group by 5.3% in the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 70,842 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,459,000 after buying an additional 3,535 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $210,000. PDS Planning Inc lifted its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 6.9% during the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 5,430 shares of the bank’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 4.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,463 shares of the bank’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 75,995 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,711,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.54% of the company’s stock.

KB Financial Group Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of KB opened at $32.38 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. KB Financial Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.14 and a 1 year high of $55.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of 3.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KB Financial Group ( NYSE:KB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The bank reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter. KB Financial Group had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that KB Financial Group Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of KB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

About KB Financial Group

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments.

