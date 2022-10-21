KBC Group NV Acquires New Holdings in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI)

KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 325 Capital LLC lifted its position in American Public Education by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. 325 Capital LLC now owns 938,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,934,000 after purchasing an additional 355,861 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in American Public Education by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in American Public Education by 100.4% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 99,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after buying an additional 49,895 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in American Public Education by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 2,995 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in American Public Education during the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. 96.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

APEI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of American Public Education from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. TheStreet cut shares of American Public Education from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Public Education in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of American Public Education in a research note on Friday, September 23rd.

Shares of APEI opened at $11.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.06 and its 200-day moving average is $14.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.74 million, a P/E ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. American Public Education, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.82 and a 12-month high of $26.49.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $149.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.13 million. American Public Education had a positive return on equity of 2.66% and a negative net margin of 17.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Public Education, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 130 degree programs and 111 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

