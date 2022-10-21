KBC Group NV Acquires Shares of 1,784 DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM)

KBC Group NV purchased a new position in DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of DMC Global by 139.0% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 326,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,957,000 after buying an additional 189,890 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in DMC Global by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 178,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in DMC Global by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in DMC Global by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 127,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DMC Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $398,000. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DMC Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

DMC Global stock opened at $18.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $355.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.86, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.86. DMC Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.95 and a 52 week high of $47.46.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $165.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.05 million. DMC Global had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 1.06%. On average, analysts expect that DMC Global Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DMC Global news, Director Robert A. Cohen acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.75 per share, with a total value of $187,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,156.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of technical products for the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Arcadia, DynaEnergetics, and NobelClad. The Arcadia segment manufactures, assembles, and sells architectural building materials, including storefronts and entrances, windows, curtain walls, and interior partitions; architectural components, architectural framing systems, and sun control products; sliding and glazing systems; and engineered steel, aluminum, and wood door and window systems.

