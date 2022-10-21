KBC Group NV Acquires Shares of 2,973 Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR)

KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HNGR. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Hanger by 503.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hanger during the first quarter valued at about $137,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hanger during the first quarter valued at about $199,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Hanger during the first quarter valued at about $320,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Hanger by 9.7% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the period. 79.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HNGR opened at $18.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.23. Hanger, Inc. has a one year low of $13.42 and a one year high of $22.67. The firm has a market cap of $732.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 1.28.

Hanger ( NYSE:HNGR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Hanger had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 35.72%. The business had revenue of $312.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.56 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hanger, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Hanger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $18.75 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic (O&P) services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Patient Care and Products & Services. The Patient Care segment owns and operates Hanger clinic, which specializes in the design, fabrication, and delivery of custom O&P devices through patient care clinics and satellite locations; and offers payor network contracting services to other O&P providers.

