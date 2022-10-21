KBC Group NV Buys New Position in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO)

KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 7,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ARLO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Arlo Technologies by 239.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,013,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,981,000 after buying an additional 714,843 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 127.8% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,036,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,185,000 after purchasing an additional 581,686 shares during the last quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 101.6% in the first quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,860,000 after purchasing an additional 503,956 shares during the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 90.7% in the first quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,030,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,134,000 after purchasing an additional 490,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 211.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 506,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,483,000 after purchasing an additional 343,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Arlo Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Prashant Aggarwal sold 122,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $981,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,176. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Gordon Mattingly sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 647,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,177,672. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Prashant Aggarwal sold 122,636 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $981,088.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 182,636 shares of company stock valued at $1,436,338 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Arlo Technologies Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of Arlo Technologies stock opened at $4.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $385.58 million, a PE ratio of -8.98 and a beta of 1.68. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.28 and a 52 week high of $11.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.56.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $118.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.37 million. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 38.13% and a negative net margin of 8.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arlo Technologies, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Arlo Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It combines an intelligent cloud infrastructure and mobile app with various smart connected devices. The company offers Arlo essential indoor camera; Arlo Go 2 LTE/Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allows users to monitor their surroundings; and Arlo Go, an LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arlo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arlo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.