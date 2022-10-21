KBC Group NV Buys New Shares in Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC)

KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Phibro Animal Health by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Phibro Animal Health during the 1st quarter worth about $235,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Phibro Animal Health during the 1st quarter worth about $248,000. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 13,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 5,110 shares in the last quarter. 50.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Phibro Animal Health stock opened at $13.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $564.63 million, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.59. Phibro Animal Health Co. has a twelve month low of $12.65 and a twelve month high of $22.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Phibro Animal Health ( NASDAQ:PAHC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.14). Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 21.24% and a net margin of 5.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Phibro Animal Health Co. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.67%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PAHC. TheStreet lowered shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Phibro Animal Health from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Phibro Animal Health from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Phibro Animal Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Phibro Animal Health Corporation develops, manufactures, and supplies a range of animal health and mineral nutrition products for food and companion animals. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, aquaculture, and dogs.

