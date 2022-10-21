KBC Group NV Buys New Stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH)

KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,548 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RUTH. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the first quarter worth about $40,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 36.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,096 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 26.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,067 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

RUTH stock opened at $19.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.12 and a 200-day moving average of $18.37. Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.16 and a 12-month high of $24.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $646.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.86.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group ( NASDAQ:RUTH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.13. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 31.74%. The company had revenue of $128.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.77 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.90%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RUTH shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clients.

