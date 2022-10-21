KBC Group NV Buys Shares of 2,723 Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR)

KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,063,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,067,000 after purchasing an additional 6,089,233 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,516,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,578,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700,042 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 34.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 9,927,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,635,000 after buying an additional 2,516,456 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 14.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,943,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,232,000 after buying an additional 1,527,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 399.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 692,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 553,800 shares in the last quarter. 61.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of IVR opened at $10.50 on Friday. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $34.00. The firm has a market cap of $346.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.68.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 7th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 24.76%. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s payout ratio is currently -22.97%.

IVR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Invesco Mortgage Capital to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Profile

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily focuses on investing in, financing, and managing mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

Featured Articles

