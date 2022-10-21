KBC Group NV Buys Shares of 2,723 Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR)

KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,063,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,067,000 after purchasing an additional 6,089,233 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,516,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,578,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700,042 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 34.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 9,927,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,635,000 after buying an additional 2,516,456 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 14.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,943,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,232,000 after buying an additional 1,527,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 399.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 692,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 553,800 shares in the last quarter. 61.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Invesco Mortgage Capital Stock Down 2.2 %
Shares of IVR opened at $10.50 on Friday. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $34.00. The firm has a market cap of $346.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.68.
Invesco Mortgage Capital Cuts Dividend
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
IVR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Invesco Mortgage Capital to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.
Invesco Mortgage Capital Profile
Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily focuses on investing in, financing, and managing mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco Mortgage Capital (IVR)
- Is it Time to Snack on Mondelez Stock?
- Freeport McMoran Shares Rally Despite Weakening Copper Prices
- Will Matador Share Price Get A Boost From Improved Credit Rating?
- AT&T Jumps Higher Thursday After Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
- Tesla Stock Slides After Revenue Miss, Musk Maintains Optimism
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.