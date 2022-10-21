KBC Group NV Buys Shares of 3,289 Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD)

KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HTLD. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 148.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 353.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heartland Express in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $198,000. 55.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HTLD. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Heartland Express from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Heartland Express to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Heartland Express from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Heartland Express from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Heartland Express in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Heartland Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.

NASDAQ HTLD opened at $14.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Heartland Express, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.78 and a 52 week high of $17.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.44.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.71. Heartland Express had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The company had revenue of $187.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th. Heartland Express’s payout ratio is 4.57%.

In related news, Director Michael John Sullivan bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.28 per share, for a total transaction of $28,560.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,800.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

