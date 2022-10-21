KBC Group NV Has $43,000 Position in Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP)

KBC Group NV lowered its stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP – Get Rating) by 40.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,159 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Franklin Street Properties were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FSP. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new position in shares of Franklin Street Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in Franklin Street Properties during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Street Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 2,539 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Franklin Street Properties alerts:

Franklin Street Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN FSP opened at $2.40 on Friday. Franklin Street Properties Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $2.38 and a fifty-two week high of $6.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.48. The company has a market capitalization of $247.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Franklin Street Properties Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. Franklin Street Properties’s payout ratio is 6.06%.

Separately, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Franklin Street Properties from $6.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Brian N. Hansen bought 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.08 per share, for a total transaction of $200,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 440,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,355,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.66% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Street Properties

(Get Rating)

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Street Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Street Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.