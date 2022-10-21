KBC Group NV Invests $35,000 in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)

KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 91.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 9,124 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 166.1% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 19,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 11,932 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, October 9th.

DHC stock opened at $1.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.85. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 12-month low of $0.91 and a 12-month high of $3.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 21st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.34%.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Company Profile

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. DHC is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

