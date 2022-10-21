KBC Group NV Invests $37,000 in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX)

KBC Group NV bought a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 12,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HLX. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 91.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 39.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,276 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 6,527 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Price Performance

NYSE:HLX opened at $4.68 on Friday. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a one year low of $2.47 and a one year high of $5.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market cap of $710.09 million, a PE ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 2.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Helix Energy Solutions Group ( NYSE:HLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.04). Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative net margin of 17.62% and a negative return on equity of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $162.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen increased their price target on Helix Energy Solutions Group from $6.50 to $7.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI raised Helix Energy Solutions Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen increased their target price on Helix Energy Solutions Group from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Capital One Financial increased their target price on Helix Energy Solutions Group to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Helix Energy Solutions Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.25.

About Helix Energy Solutions Group

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

