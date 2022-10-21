KBC Group NV Invests $37,000 in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS)

KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of PetMed Express by 72.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of PetMed Express by 319.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 2,856 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in PetMed Express by 40.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in PetMed Express by 17.9% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Finally, SMH Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in PetMed Express during the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PetMed Express alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PETS shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PetMed Express in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of PetMed Express from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th.

PetMed Express Trading Down 2.2 %

PETS stock opened at $20.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $437.83 million, a PE ratio of 21.73 and a beta of 0.58. PetMed Express, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.02 and a 1 year high of $32.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.59.

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $70.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.70 million. PetMed Express had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 13.77%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that PetMed Express, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PetMed Express Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. PetMed Express’s payout ratio is presently 125.00%.

PetMed Express Profile

(Get Rating)

PetMed Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. The company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, health products, and other supplies for dogs, cats, and horses. It offers non-prescription medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, including heartworm preventatives, flea and tick preventatives, arthritis, dermatitis, thyroid, diabetes, pain medications, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PETS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PetMed Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetMed Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.