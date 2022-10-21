KBC Group NV Invests $41,000 in Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX)

KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Surmodics by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its holdings in Surmodics by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 406,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,427,000 after purchasing an additional 6,523 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Surmodics by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Mairs & Power Inc. boosted its holdings in Surmodics by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 71,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after purchasing an additional 11,140 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Surmodics by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

Surmodics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SRDX opened at $29.44 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.10 and a 200-day moving average of $35.90. The company has a market capitalization of $411.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.00 and a beta of 0.96. Surmodics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.27 and a 52 week high of $58.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Surmodics ( NASDAQ:SRDX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $24.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.48 million. Surmodics had a negative net margin of 13.11% and a negative return on equity of 8.22%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Surmodics, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Surmodics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Surmodics Company Profile

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD).

Further Reading

