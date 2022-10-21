KBC Group NV Invests $46,000 in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE)

KBC Group NV acquired a new position in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TREE. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of LendingTree by 4,176.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in shares of LendingTree by 17.5% during the second quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LendingTree during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LendingTree during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LendingTree during the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. 80.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
LendingTree Price Performance
LendingTree stock opened at $21.38 on Friday. LendingTree, Inc. has a one year low of $20.05 and a one year high of $164.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 4.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.94 million, a P/E ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.74.
Insider Transactions at LendingTree
In related news, Director Mark A. Ernst purchased 8,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.93 per share, with a total value of $280,767.34. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,067.34. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
TREE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on LendingTree in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on LendingTree from $185.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on LendingTree from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered LendingTree from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.86.
About LendingTree
LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LendingTree (TREE)
- Is it Time to Snack on Mondelez Stock?
- Freeport McMoran Shares Rally Despite Weakening Copper Prices
- Will Matador Share Price Get A Boost From Improved Credit Rating?
- Tesla Stock Slides After Revenue Miss, Musk Maintains Optimism
- AT&T Jumps Higher Thursday After Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TREE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for LendingTree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingTree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.