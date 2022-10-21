KBC Group NV Lowers Stock Position in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

KBC Group NV lessened its holdings in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) by 86.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,272 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXG. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 290.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 617.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics Stock Performance

Shares of TXG opened at $25.74 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of -20.43 and a beta of 1.67. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.42 and a fifty-two week high of $187.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at 10x Genomics

10x Genomics ( NASDAQ:TXG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $114.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.89 million. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 28.62% and a negative return on equity of 17.77%. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total transaction of $34,732.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,044,257.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 2,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total transaction of $95,540.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 966,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,997,129.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total value of $34,732.53. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,044,257.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,994 shares of company stock worth $175,739. Insiders own 11.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on TXG. Cowen boosted their price target on 10x Genomics from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on 10x Genomics in a research note on Monday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered 10x Genomics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Cowen upped their target price on 10x Genomics to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on 10x Genomics in a research note on Monday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 10x Genomics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.43.

10x Genomics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

Featured Articles

