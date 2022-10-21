KBC Group NV Makes New $27,000 Investment in Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP)

KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TUP. Clark Estates Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands during the 1st quarter worth $4,474,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands during the 1st quarter worth $4,376,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 588,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,441,000 after purchasing an additional 159,866 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,436,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,837,000 after purchasing an additional 91,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 109.1% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 168,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,942,000 after purchasing an additional 87,800 shares during the last quarter. 73.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Tupperware Brands Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:TUP opened at $7.02 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.71. Tupperware Brands Co. has a one year low of $5.54 and a one year high of $24.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 2.37.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
TUP has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Tupperware Brands from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Tupperware Brands from $11.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tupperware Brands in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
Tupperware Brands Company Profile
Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company worldwide. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.
