KBC Group NV Makes New $37,000 Investment in Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR)

KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRSR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corsair Gaming by 429.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 22.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CRSR opened at $11.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -29.37 and a beta of 1.63. Corsair Gaming, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.96 and a 1 year high of $26.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Corsair Gaming ( NASDAQ:CRSR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.27). Corsair Gaming had a positive return on equity of 4.42% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. The firm had revenue of $283.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Corsair Gaming, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CRSR. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Corsair Gaming to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.71.

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

