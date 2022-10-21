KBC Group NV Purchases New Holdings in HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI)

KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 683 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HCI. Bernzott Capital Advisors bought a new position in HCI Group during the first quarter valued at $22,766,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 281.5% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 122,347 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,342,000 after acquiring an additional 90,279 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HCI Group in the first quarter worth $5,815,000. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 21.0% in the first quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 221,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,131,000 after acquiring an additional 38,452 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 288.3% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 39,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,718,000 after acquiring an additional 29,598 shares during the period. 85.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on HCI Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on HCI Group from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th.

Shares of HCI stock opened at $30.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. HCI Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.90 and a 52-week high of $139.80. The company has a market capitalization of $280.03 million, a PE ratio of -18.65 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.54 and its 200 day moving average is $59.17.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.91). HCI Group had a negative net margin of 3.29% and a negative return on equity of 3.03%. The firm had revenue of $125.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.57 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HCI Group, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. HCI Group’s payout ratio is -96.39%.

In other news, CEO Paresh Patel purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $51.08 per share, for a total transaction of $51,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,915,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Lauren L. Valiente acquired 429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.31 per share, for a total transaction of $25,014.99. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 694 shares in the company, valued at $40,467.14. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Paresh Patel acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $51.08 per share, for a total transaction of $51,080.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,915,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 21.51% of the company’s stock.

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

