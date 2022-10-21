KBC Group NV Purchases New Position in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,010 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 69.7% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,332 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 9,172 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the first quarter worth approximately $285,000. First Financial Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the second quarter worth approximately $99,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 3.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 227,000 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,114,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Finally, XR Securities LLC bought a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Bed Bath & Beyond alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $7.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Wedbush lowered Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $5.13.

Insider Transactions at Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Performance

In other news, CFO Gustavo Arnal sold 42,513 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total transaction of $1,029,664.86. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 267,896 shares in the company, valued at $6,488,441.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Gustavo Arnal sold 42,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total value of $1,029,664.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 267,896 shares in the company, valued at $6,488,441.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Ryan Cohen sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total value of $105,850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,780,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,852,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Bed Bath & Beyond stock opened at $5.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $405.83 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.70. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.38 and a 52-week high of $30.06.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The retailer reported ($3.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.59) by ($1.63). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 90.91% and a negative net margin of 16.98%. Bed Bath & Beyond’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post -8.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bed Bath & Beyond Profile

(Get Rating)

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.