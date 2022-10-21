KBC Group NV Purchases New Position in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW)

KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,429 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EZPW. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of EZCORP during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in EZCORP by 25.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,365 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in EZCORP in the first quarter worth about $62,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its holdings in EZCORP by 201.2% in the first quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 10,913 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 7,290 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in EZCORP in the first quarter worth about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EZCORP in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EZPW opened at $8.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.82. The company has a market cap of $471.38 million, a PE ratio of 13.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.06. EZCORP, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.51 and a 52-week high of $9.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 4.35.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $215.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.26 million. EZCORP had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 7.38%. On average, equities research analysts expect that EZCORP, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. It offers pawn loans collateralized by tangible personal property, jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments. The company also sells merchandise, primarily collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and pre-owned merchandise purchased from customers.

