KBC Group NV Purchases Shares of 3,873 Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT)

KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 3,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CLDT. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 965,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,311,000 after acquiring an additional 445,640 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 143.3% during the 1st quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 447,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,177,000 after acquiring an additional 263,834 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $3,636,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 237,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,271,000 after purchasing an additional 94,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 109.0% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 151,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 79,077 shares in the last quarter. 87.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CLDT opened at $11.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Chatham Lodging Trust has a twelve month low of $9.59 and a twelve month high of $15.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.15. The firm has a market cap of $569.58 million, a P/E ratio of -27.79 and a beta of 1.72.

CLDT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a research report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.83.

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.

