KBC Group NV Sells 304,678 Shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

KBC Group NV cut its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) by 99.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 304,678 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Herbalife Nutrition were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HLF. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 129,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,928,000 after purchasing an additional 49,543 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 8,521 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the 1st quarter valued at about $364,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the 1st quarter valued at about $576,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in Herbalife Nutrition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,355,000. 92.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on HLF. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Herbalife Nutrition from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Herbalife Nutrition from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Herbalife Nutrition in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.75.

Herbalife Nutrition Stock Performance

NYSE HLF opened at $20.56 on Friday. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $19.30 and a fifty-two week high of $47.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.16.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.33. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 27.55% and a net margin of 6.21%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Herbalife Nutrition Company Profile

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia pacific, and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

