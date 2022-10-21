KBC Group NV Sells 4,680 Shares of El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO)

KBC Group NV lessened its stake in El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Rating) by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,711 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 4,680 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in El Pollo Loco were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LOCO. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 1,098.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 151,103 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after buying an additional 138,490 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,660,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,296,000 after buying an additional 121,752 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,804,188 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,964,000 after buying an additional 74,836 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 386.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 66,415 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 52,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,723,892 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,031,000 after purchasing an additional 24,351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of El Pollo Loco stock opened at $11.20 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.96. El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.15 and a 1 year high of $15.64. The company has a market capitalization of $414.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

El Pollo Loco ( NASDAQ:LOCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $124.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.22 million. El Pollo Loco had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 5.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Research analysts forecast that El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a yield of 13.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 21st.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on El Pollo Loco in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. As of May 04, 2022, the company operated 480 restaurants comprising 189 company-operated and 291 franchised restaurants located in California, Nevada, Arizona, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana.

