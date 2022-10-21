KBC Group NV Sells 8,111 Shares of Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT)

KBC Group NV trimmed its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT – Get Rating) by 82.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,111 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 3,176 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $265,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 10,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Haverty Furniture Companies in the first quarter valued at about $300,000. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

In other news, President Steven G. Burdette sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $187,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 8,577 shares in the company, valued at $257,310. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Rawson Haverty, Jr. sold 3,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total value of $100,328.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 84,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,517,175.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, President Steven G. Burdette sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $187,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 8,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $257,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 24,212 shares of company stock worth $717,400 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.43% of the company’s stock.

Haverty Furniture Companies stock opened at $25.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $427.69 million, a PE ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.36. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.77 and a twelve month high of $35.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.19 and a 200-day moving average of $26.75.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter. Haverty Furniture Companies had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The company had revenue of $253.22 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Haverty Furniture Companies’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Stearns and Foster, Tempur-Pedic, and Serta names, as well as private label Skye name.

