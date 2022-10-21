KBC Group NV Takes $28,000 Position in Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG)

KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 5,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Douglas Elliman by 112.6% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 191,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 101,190 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Douglas Elliman in the 2nd quarter valued at about $231,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Douglas Elliman by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 81,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 18,944 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Douglas Elliman in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Potrero Capital Research LLC bought a new stake in Douglas Elliman during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,195,000. 61.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DOUG opened at 4.78 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of 4.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of 5.38. Douglas Elliman Inc. has a 52-week low of 3.83 and a 52-week high of 12.66.

Douglas Elliman ( NYSE:DOUG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported 0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.21 by -0.09. The company had revenue of 364.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 379.30 million. Douglas Elliman’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Douglas Elliman Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%.

In other Douglas Elliman news, CFO J Bryant Kirkland III purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of 3.87 per share, with a total value of 38,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,741,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Douglas Elliman news, CFO J Bryant Kirkland III purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of 3.87 per share, with a total value of 38,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,741,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Howard M. Lorber acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of 3.99 per share, with a total value of 399,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,876,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately 11,476,600.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 288,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,159,795. 7.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Douglas Elliman Inc engages in the real estate services and property technology investment business in the United States. It operates in two segments, Real Estate Brokerage, and Corporate and Other. The company conducts residential real estate brokerage operations. It has approximately 100 offices with approximately 6,500 real estate agents in the New York metropolitan areas, as well as in Florida, California, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Colorado, New Jersey, and Texas.

